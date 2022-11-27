The Other Climate-Change Art Protest [EN]

Su gradita segnalazione di omo_salvadego questa domenica parliamo di arte e cambiamenti climatici.

Morgan Ome, su The Atlantic, torna sul tema delle proteste a favore dell’ambiente che hanno visto manifestanti mettere in atto azioni eclatanti contro importanti opere d’arte.

“Cosa vale di più: l’arte o la vita?” Questa è stata la domanda provocatoria che la manifestante Phoebe Plummer ha posto agli spettatori della National Gallery di Londra il mese scorso. Pochi secondi prima, Plummer – insieme a un altro attivista – aveva schizzato zuppa di pomodoro sui girasoli di Van Gogh”

Contrapporre la preoccupazione per il clima alla salvaguardia delle opere d’arte per Morgan Ome è una dicotomia che ha poco senso: secondo l’autore i manifestanti si sono messi nella condizione di non ricevere il sostegno nè degli amanti dell’arte nè da parte delle persone realmente preoccupate per i cambiamenti climatici.

The protesters may have succeeded in grabbing headlines, but their logic was puzzling. As my colleague Robinson Meyer has written, pitting concern for the climate against concern for protecting famous paintings makes little sense. In posing a false choice between art and the environment, the soup protesters backed themselves into a corner, attracting support from neither art lovers nor climate-movement sympathizers.

Eppure esisterebbe, sempre secondo Morgan Ome, un modo migliore per mettere in connessione arte e cambiamento climatico ed è quello messo in pratica da una comunità di nicchia: gli eco-artisti.

C’è chi come Anna Kaye documenta nella sua arte i paesaggi devastati dagli incendi in Colorado, o chi come Kim Abeles ha prodotto arte utilizzando lo smog di Los Angeles che si accumulava su vari materiali esposti sul tetto del suo studio.

Indeed, eco-art doesn’t need to be housed in galleries or institutions to reach its intended audiences. For more than a decade, Michelle Glass has held textile workshops with residents of California’s Central Valley, where some of the most polluted cities in the country are located and where poor air quality and water contamination have jeopardized residents’ health. In recent years, the region has had the highest rates of asthma and asthma-related hospitalizations in the state. Like Abeles’s smog collectors, Glass’s works (made of natural dyes and fibers) strive to educate residents about the environmental harms in their backyards and then move them toward change.

Ome ritiene che le proteste degli attivisti del clima siano destinate a perdere gran parte della loro efficacia una volta terminato l’effetto novità, mentre trova il lavoro degli eco-artisti molto più efficace e destinato a durare nel tempo.