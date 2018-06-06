Gli Stati Uniti pensano a sanzioni su aziende europee per fermare la costruzione di Nord Stream 2 [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Giovanni.

Foreign Policy spiega le misure a cui starebbero pensando alcune figure chiave dell’amministrazione Trump per contrastare la collaborazione tra aziende europee e russe nella costruzione del gasdotto Nord Stream 2.

The measure would add yet more tension to the relationship between the United States and Germany, where officials are already fuming over President Donald Trump’s punitive moves on trade, his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, and other issues.

“They will stop at nothing to block Nord Stream,” one of the sources said, referring to members of the Trump White House.