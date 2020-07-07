Una conversazione con l’autore di Fossil Capital

Jacobin Magazine pubblica un’Intervista ad Andreas Malm, l’ecologista svedese autore dei saggi The Progress of This Storm e Fossil Capital. Da sempre convinto sostenitore del ruolo della politica nella lotta ai cambiamenti climatici e quindi nella transizione dai combustibili fossili alle energie rinnovabili, Malm è del parere che per affrontare il global warming con strumenti davvero efficaci servirebbe una sorta di leninismo ecologico.

On the final day of 2019 — a year marked by record high temperatures, wildfires, and tropical storms — China reported to the World Health Organization that a new virus had broken out in the city of Wuhan. Initially dismissed by many Western observers as an unfortunate event in a far-off land, COVID-19 quickly grew into a full-blown pandemic, causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, rapidly intensifying class and racial inequalities, and ushering in the greatest worldwide recession since the Great Depression.

In the space of a few short weeks, received economic wisdom on the bounds of state intervention was turned upside down, as were the day-to-day lives of billions of workers worldwide. Factories and schools have been shuttered, borders closed, and whole populations confined to their homes under threat of hefty fines and imprisonment. Otherwise mundane technocratic leaders have recast themselves as wartime commanders doing battle with an invisible invader.