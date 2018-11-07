Una monarchia del Medio Oriente ha ingaggiato ex soldati americani per uccidere i suoi nemici politici. Questo potrebbe essere il futuro della guerra [EN]

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Il sito BuzzFeed News pubblica un reportage su Spear Operations Group, una compagnia privata statunitense, fondata da Abraham Golan, che ingaggia soldati mercenari le cui opache operazioni si sono finora prevalentemente svolte nello Yemen su richiesta degli Emirati Arabi Uniti. L’autore, riflettendo sul futuro della guerra e sui pericoli relativi alla continua crescita del settore militare privato, prova a ricostruire la storia dietro il fallito attentato, nella città di Aden, nel 2015, ad Anssaf Ali Mayo, leader locale del partito Al-Islah, considerato dagli UAE come il ramo yemenita dei Fratelli musulmani e in quanto tale terrorista.

Cradling an AK-47 and sucking a lollipop, the former American Green Beret bumped along in the back of an armored SUV as it wound through the darkened streets of Aden. Two other commandos on the mission were former Navy SEALs. As elite US special operations fighters, they had years of specialized training by the US military to protect America. But now they were working for a different master: a private US company that had been hired by the United Arab Emirates, a tiny desert monarchy on the Persian Gulf. On that night, December 29, 2015, their job was to carry out an assassination.