Una nuova prospettiva sull’Alzheimer [EN]

In questo recente articolo, gli autori considerano le caratteristiche che distinguono l’Alzheimer (nel seguito AD per uniformità al testo linkato) dalle altre malattie neurodegenerative solitamente connesse al processo di invecchiamento. Gli autori partono da questa considerazione.

According to the dominant biomedical position, Alzheimer’s disease

(AD) is a chronic and progressive disease that can be identified on

the basis of specific cognitive symptoms (in particular, episodic

memory deficits) and neuropathological characteristics (i. e.,

neurotic plaques and neurofibrillary tangles). Importantly, this

approach considers AD to be intrinsically different from normal ageing

and other neurodegenerative diseases and proposes that, by pursuing

extensive research on what are considered the specific

neuropathological characteristics of AD, we will eventually be able to

identify the cause of this disease and develop medical treatments that

will allow us to successfully cure it.

Gli autori giungono alla conclusione che per la AD manca un criterio diagnostico preciso sia a livello cognitivo sia a livello biologico e che i metodi attualmente impiegati nella pratica clinica non contemplano l’eterogeneità e la complessità di questa condizione.

Propongono invece quella che loro chiamano “A life-span plurifactorial view”:

Explicitly, according to this alternative and more recent perspective,

the nature and extent of the cognitive and functional difficulties that

people experience as they grow older are modulated by a myriad of

factors and mechanisms that interact throughout the lifespan. In

particular, numerous epidemiological studies have shown that the factors

that influence cognitive and cerebral ageing are biological (e.g., age,

cardiovascular risk factors, diabetes, etc.), psychological (e.g.,

depression, anxiety, stress, etc.), environmental (e.g., environmental

toxins, etc.), social (e.g., social isolation, etc.), cultural (e.g.,

living in a society that holds negative stereotypes towards ageing), and

related to one’s lifestyle (e.g., lack of regular physical activity,

etc.) in nature. Importantly, these factors are thought to operate

through a complex set of interacting mechanisms and to function either

as risk or as protective factors depending on how each person relates to

them individually.

Le conclusioni cui giungono gli autori dell’articolo sono queste:

Altogether, these findings have lead a growing number of authors to

suggest that we must free ourselves from the reductionist biomedical

conceptualisation of AD and that, instead of imprisoning people in

pathologising and stigmatising diagnostic categories, we should

reinstate the different expressions of this supposedly specific disease

in a broader framework of cerebral and cognitive ageing.

