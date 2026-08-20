Vaccino a mRNA contro il melanoma di Moderna riduce recidive e metastasi

Reuters riporta i risultati di una valutazione preliminare dell’efficacia di un vaccino mRNA nel trattamento di pazienti con melanoma.

Secondo gli amministratori di Moderna e Merck il vaccino riduce il numero di metastasi e di recidive dopo il trattamento chirurgico.

The vaccine — which is a personalized treatment — could be difficult to make and scale up commercially, although Hoge said Moderna is confident it can meet demand over the next few years.

The companies did ​not provide detailed results, which they said they would share at an upcoming medical meeting. They do not yet have results on overall survival, a secondary endpoint in the trial that measures whether patients who receive a treatment ‌live longer ⁠than those who do not…

… This is the first positive late-stage trial result for an mRNA cancer vaccine, which trains a patient’s immune system to fight tumors by targeting specific mutations in those cells, and the first such ​study to show that adding a treatment to Keytruda worked better than that therapy alone. Merck, Moderna and other companies are testing similar approaches against lung, breast and pancreatic cancers…

… The results signaled a reversal of fortune for Moderna, which has struggled to generate new products beyond ​its COVID-19 vaccine and faced pushback over its mRNA technology from President Donald Trump’s administration. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has criticized the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines and ​cut $500 million in mRNA vaccine projects