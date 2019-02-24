Vita vissuta: sono sopravvissuta al mio funerale [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Per la serie “Experience”, pubblicata sul Guardian, una lettrice racconta la sua storia.

Dopo una diagnosi di metastasi cerebrale e due operazioni consecutive per asportarla, le era stato detto di aspettarsi la morte entro pochi mesi. Ancora in condizioni discrete di salute, ha organizzato il suo funerale da viva come occasione per salutare tutti gli amici, apprezzando molto le eulogie declamate alla cerimonia.

The day after “the funeral” I woke up and thought: “That was the high and now I’ll fade away.” My oncologist told me that I would start to sleep more, and then sleep more than I was awake, and then eventually go into a hospice to die. But even though I had stopped treatment, my tumour did not grow back. Day by day, I began to start living a normal life again, although I was plagued by fears that I was going to die.

Now I’ve celebrated a milestone five-year anniversary since my original diagnosis, and my oncologist considers me cured… I attribute my recovery to the brain surgeon who saved my life, and my belief in God.

The day of my funeral was overwhelming. I felt I was floating on a cloud of love… although I feel guilty sometimes at how much my loved ones have suffered. When you’ve looked death in the face and you are somehow allowed to step back, you are just overwhelmed with gratitude.