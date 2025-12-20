When a Crackdown Involving the I.R.A. Backfired, Comically, in “The Ban”

The New Yorker ha prodotto un breve documentario intitolato “The Ban” che racconta come nel 1988 Margaret Thatcher fece imporre la censura “vocale” ai rappresentanti politici del Sinn Feinn: potevano essere intervistati ma le loro voci non potevano essere trasmesse dai broadcast nazionali.

Broadcasters soon discovered a loophole in this ban: they began hiring actors to produce voice-overs for interviews with Sinn Féin leaders and others affected by the restriction.

Il risultato di questa censura mascherata da “codice di autoregolamentazione dei canali radiotelevisivi” fu comicamente controproducente.

I wondered what cause she believed these voice-overs served, other than providing glee for the nation. For example, did she listen to Stephen Rea playing Adams? Of all the actors, Rea stood apart. […] Now he was one of the actors who voiced Adams. Sometimes, he even sounded better than Adams—less self-satisfied and sanctimonious. As Adams himself points out in “The Ban”, Rea’s performance “was a great improvement on my monotone.”