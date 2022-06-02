10 materiali del futuro che potrebbero cambiare il modo in cui si costruisce [EN]

Rima Sabina Aouf su Dezeen presenta dieci nuovi materiali che potrebbero rivoluzionare il modo di costruire.

Mattoni fatti di detriti di materiale edilizio, cemento che cattura CO2 invece di emetterne, una fighissima bioplastica più forte dell’acciaio. La ricerca continua a correre verso nuovi materiali da costruzione più performanti o meno impattanti sull’ambiente.

In the near future, natural materials including hemp and mycelium as well as synthetic ones such as carbon fibre and high-performance plastics could play a much bigger part in the construction process.

Anche Nature affronta l’argomento in un pezzo che sottolinea la necessità impellente di rendere più “verdi” gli elementi costruttivi e indica le strade da intrapendere per raggiungere dei risultati significativi.

Cement and steel are essential ingredients of buildings, cars, dams, bridges and skyscrapers. But these industries are among the dirtiest on the planet. Production of cement creates 2.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, and making iron and steel releases some 2.6 billion tonnes — or 6.5% and 7.0% of global CO 2 emissions, respectively 1 .

L’articolo mette in evidenza nove priorità per la ricerca e per l’utilizzo dei materiali da costruzione:

Here, we highlight nine priorities for research and action. Steel manufacturing processes need a rethink; cement’s biggest gains will require carbon capture and storage (CCS). Together, these steps could take steel close to being carbon neutral and cement to becoming a carbon sink.

Dotare gli impianti produttivi delle migliori tecnologie disponibili, diminuire le quantità di materiali utilizzati (secondo l’Agenzia internazionale per l’energia piccole ma significative modifiche ai codici di costruzione e alle tecniche utilizzate da architetti, ingegneri e appaltatori potrebbero ridurre la domanda di cemento fino al 26% e di acciaio del 24%), ricercare metodi completamente nuovi per la produzione di cemento e acciaio sono alcuni dei nodi da sciogliere nel processo che dovrebbe portare a metodi più puliti nella produzione e nell’utilizzo di acciaio e calcestruzzo.

Il potenziale di questi passaggi è notevole, ma devono essere superati anche gli ostacoli economici.

One step in the right direction is a small refund under the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for swapping fossil fuels with biomass or hydrogen, or for undertaking CCS. That’s not enough. Conditional, scaled government subsidies — similar to feed-in tariffs, which incentivize investment in wind and solar technologies — would be more effective12.

Full decarbonization with CCS is expected to double the cost of Portland cement, now about US$100 per tonne. Cement subsidies would need to match that. Zero-emissions steel is expected to cost 20–40% more than standard steel, which is typically about $600 per tonne — so steel subsidies would need to reach $240 per tonne. For the EU, we estimate that could cost up to $200 billion over 10 years.

Producers will have to bear the brunt of those costs. Users and manufacturers will be less affected.