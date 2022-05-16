+35% di omicidi con armi da fuoco in USA

Da questo articolo di National Public Radio
The rate at which Americans were killed in gun homicides leapt by nearly 35% in 2020 to the highest level in more than 25 years, according to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[…] In 2020, the firearm homicide rate was 6.1 per 100,000 Americans — up from 4.6 a year earlier. […] One possible explanation for the leap was stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as “changes and disruptions to services and education, social isolation, economic stressors such as job loss, housing instability and difficulty covering daily expenses,” said Thomas Simon, the associate director for science at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
Sono in particolare aumentati gli omicidi mentre i suicidi, per quanto anche loro in lieve aumento, hanno avuto un incremento minore. L’analisi più specifica dei dati, analitica e con grafici, si può trovare qui, in questo articolo dal Pew Research Center.
