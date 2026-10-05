Un breve riassunto di quello che sembra essere successo a luglio scorso, quando huggingface ha rivelato di essere stata attaccata da OpenAI. Un piccolo incidente.

Salvo poi scoprire dell’accordo extragiudiziale tra le due aziende, il coinvolgimento dell’FBI, attacchi simili a server governativi, l’acquisizione di huggingface da parte di nVidia.

In July of 2026, 700 AI agents hacked the infrastructure of Hugging Face in order to solve a task. This task was designed to be impossible to solve, so just within hours, they joined forces, even created a society, and finally, they executed a sophisticated cyberattack that would have gotten a human up to 10 years in prison. The worst part is, they knew their actions were unethical and against the rules, and they did it anyway.

What exactly are AI agents, and how do they grow their “intelligence”? What is actually happening inside the AI companies, how dangerous it really is, and is it time for us to start paying serious attention to what is going on inside a powerful part of this tech sector.