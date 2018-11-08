Africa: il nuovo paradiso per gli investitori [EN]

A cura di @Billy Pilgrim (modificato)

Con un articolo su Project Syndicate, Akinwumi A. Adesina descrive le trasformazioni in corso nel mercato finanziario africano: per decenni, il rischio, o la percezione dello stesso, ha rappresentato una barriera ai tentativi di attrarre investimenti esteri in Africa. Ma la rapida crescita economica ed un rinnovato ambiente imprenditoriale starebbero cambiando la visione del continente da parte degli investitori.

African economies offer tremendous opportunities, especially in energy; infrastructure such as roads, railways, and ports; and agriculture, minerals, oil, and gas. But Africa must turn this potential into streams of wealth for greater prosperity on the continent […]

Africa has also become the world’s second-most attractive investment destination. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, inward foreign direct investment (FDI) is expected to increase by about 20% this year, to $50 billion, from $42 billion in 2017 […]

Africa has a huge population to drive consumer demand, a rising middle class, a dynamic youth population, and rapidly reforming governments that are keen to attract these investments. The Africa Investment Forum will provide what has been missing so far: a safe, stable marketplace to accelerate deals.