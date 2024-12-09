Album perduti, canzoni rubate e musiche inedite

Gli appassionati di musica spesso sognano di scoprire tracce inedite o album mai pubblicati delle loro band preferite, il blog Messy Nessy ci propone un breve compendio di autori e opere mai rilasciate.

His studio and compound in Paisley Park, Minnesota is where he kept all his unreleased material – in a veritable vault – that only he knew the access code to. After his death, the estate had to drill it open and found enough unreleased material to release a new album every year for the next century. It has been speculated that 70% of Prince’s music was never released, while what he did actually release includes 39 studio albums, 4 live albums, 13 EPs, and 104 singles. With his estate now in the hands of his family, who knows what musical treasures will find their way into the light?

Jackson had reportedly always been a big fan of the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder. So much so that when it was announced there would be a 2005 remake directed by Tim Burton, Jackson felt he just had to play the lead role of Wonka. He coveted the role so much that he went as far as to write and record the entire soundtrack, in the hopes that his level of commitment would ingratiate his intent upon the project. Warner Brothers disagreed but loved the album anyway and offered Jackson a smaller role for the use of the music. Jackson didn’t take the rejection well and shelved the whole album. It now lives in an undisclosed location under the care of his family estate with a plethora of other unreleased material discovered after his death (also kept in a vault) dating back to the Jackson 5 days.