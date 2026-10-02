Alla conquista degli oceani: l’acquacoltura cinese

Un articolo di Palladium illustra i recenti sviluppi dell’acquacoltura in Cina, il paese che da solo produce più di metà degli animali marini allevati al mondo.

L’allevamento di pesci in acqua dolce (nello specifico carpe) è attestato nel paese fin dall’antichità, ma recentemente si è espanso molto: per esempio, la quantità di caviale cinese d’allevamento è centuplicata in meno di vent’anni. Accanto ad esso, inoltre, si è espansa l’acquacoltura marina, che oggi rappresenta il 40% del settore complessivo. Le tecniche usate variano: ci sono semplici allevamenti di ostriche, che oltre a fornire proteine purificano l’acqua dove stanno, ma anche “ranch marini”, barriere sottomarine artificiali su cui poi vengono introdotte alghe e altre specie, per far sviluppare dei nuovi ecosistemi da sfruttare. Per alcuni pesci inoltre si usano navi-cisterna, che si spostano seguendo l’acqua della giusta temperatura, e permettono agli animali di nuotare nell’acqua dell’oceano. Lo Stato promuove l’acquacoltura, in modo da assicurare l’autosufficienza alimentare. Dal punto di vista pubblico, inoltre, il settore porta ad altre conseguenze positive, in quanto produce nuove competenze esportabili, e spesso permette di creare avamposti in acque contese a livello internazionale.

Lo sviluppo dell’acquacoltura sembra in contrasto con le pratiche di pesca cinese in alto mare, che sono notoriamente distruttive, ma l’articolo spiega come proceda – si spera in maniera più sostenibile – dalla stessa spinta a integrare sempre più profondamente gli oceani all’interno dell’economia e della società umana.

If sustainability is to be pursued state-by-state, as the recent decline of multilateral nation-state cooperation suggests, then it is no surprise that each country shall tend to its own garden. But tending to a garden and conscientiously exploiting it are the same act, and it is this mindset of exploitation that makes the Chinese vision of aquaculture possible. The distant-water fleets and the oyster rafts come from the same attitude of industrializing the ocean, maximizing its yield. Industrialized fish farming promises a future in which wild stocks cease to matter, in which we can produce as much fish as we care to eat without drawing down what remains in the sea. Under present conditions, such scenarios remain nothing more than a flight of fancy, but the scale and pace of Chinese advancements in aquaculture hold promise as a futurist vision simultaneously grounded in the here-and-now.

Man has always aimed to achieve mastery over his environment, so that he may eliminate the scarcity that has dominated his existence. Now that terra firma is all but tamed, his eyes are turning towards newer, further, more dangerous frontiers to master. Yet more men have passed into the reaches of space than have been to the extreme depths of the ocean—why should we seek to explore and master only the void above us when the ones below are just as compelling, lucrative, and stimulating to the imagination?