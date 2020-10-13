Amy Coney Barrett: A New Feminist Icon

Politico ospita un intervento della giurista cattolica pro-life Erika Bachiochi, che commenta favorevolmente la proposta di nomina di Amy Coney Barrett alla Corte Suprema con argomenti inattesi:

Secondo l’opinionista, la nomina della giudice -col suo esempio di madre e lavoratrice- potrebbe portare a ripensare i rispettivi ruoli di uomini e donne nei rapporti familiari, e in questo modo rendere irrilevante il problema dell’aborto.

When greater numbers of us understand the cultural priority of caregiving, a movement will grow strong enough to challenge the dominant market mentality that disfavors family obligation for both women and men. Justice Ginsburg’s brand of feminism will give way to something new, a society in which we will no longer fight over abortion because it will have become irrelevant.