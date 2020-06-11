Anarchy in Seattle [EN]

Un articolo di City Journal descrive la nascita della cosiddetta CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) costituita da sei isolati nella città di Seattle reclamati da bande paramilitari affiliate al movimento Antifa.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has set a dangerous precedent: armed left-wing activists have asserted their dominance of the streets and established an alternative political authority over a large section of a neighborhood. They have claimed de facto police power over thousands of residents and dozens of businesses—completely outside of the democratic process. In a matter of days, Antifa-affiliated paramilitaries have created a hardened border, established a rudimentary form of government based on principles of intersectional representation, and forcibly removed unfriendly media from the territory.