Angeli e artiglieria: una cattedrale per la nuova identità nazionale russa [EN]

Il Guardian descrive la nuova cattedrale delle forze armate russe.

Costruita a Kubinka, nel Parco dei Patrioti, è il santuario destinato a rinforzare la propaganda governativa secondo la quale la Grande Guerra Patriottica è l’elemento fondativo della identità nazionale russa.

Only a nation that loves God could build such a grand cathedral,” said Bishop Stefan of Klin, who heads the Russian Orthodox church’s department for cooperation with the army

Il vescovo difende l’uso di simboli sovietici nella costruzione, perché

the cathedral depicted “all the epochs of our state, Holy Rus” and it would be wrong to leave out the second world war, given how many Soviet soldiers were religious.

La cattedrale è decorata con una metratura di mosaici superiore a quella di qualsiasi chiesa, con raffigurazioni delle occasioni in cui i militari russi hanno costruito la nazione. Un mosaico è stato rimosso: quello che glorificava l’annessione della Crimea, e raffigurava Putin.

It was the wish of our president, who is so modest that he thought it wasn’t right for him to be represented on the mosaic, to remove it,”

Uno dei chierici addetti alla cattedrale spiega così la combinazione di sacro e profano:

the military and religious images on its mosaics, far from being a jarring combination, are in fact a perfect fit: “In the war, our soldiers martyred themselves so that we could be free and independent. Only Russians are capable of sacrificing themselves to save humanity, just like Jesus did.”

Immagine da Wikimedia Commons