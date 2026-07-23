Antartide, il fronte più lontano per l’Ucraina

Un articolo di Politico descrive uno degli sforzi più sorprendenti dello stato ucraino, ossia il suo mantenimento di una stazione di ricerca in Antartide, la base Vernadskij.

Il programma antartico ucraino ha finalità non solo scientifiche, ma anche politiche, in quanto assicura a Kiev un posto nei negoziati sulla gestione del Trattato Antartico (il framework che regola la presenza umana sul continente). Per l’Ucraina, questo significa avere un altro forum diplomatico a disposizione in cui contrastare l’influenza di Mosca: inoltre, il programma permette di esercitare una forma di “soft power”, collaborando con paesi neutrali come Messico e Colombia, e noleggiando il proprio rompighiaccio ad altre missioni scientifiche. La guerra in Ucraina si è quindi intrecciata alle rivalità precedenti fra i paesi partecipanti al Trattato Antartico, che da anni vedevano opposti da un lato i paesi occidentali, che chiedevano una maggiore protezione dell’ambiente in Antartide, e dall’altro la Russia e la Cina, che promuovono lo sfruttamento minerario del continente. Gli scienziati della base Vernadskij, dal canto loro, subiscono l’impatto della guerra anche all’altro capo del mondo:

Since the 2022 invasion, 32 polar scientists and staffers, known informally as “military penguins,” have joined the Ukrainian army to fight on the front lines; eight have been seriously injured. Yuriy Lyshenko, a diesel electrician who had already taken four trips to Vernadsky and was part of the 2022-23 expedition, had part of his leg amputated after a mine blast injury in 2024 but returned to Antarctica for a fifth time the following year with a prosthesis. (…)

This year, Hanchuk’s second winter in Antarctica, things are both easier and harder than they were in 2022. Vernadsky’s internet is now fast and reliable thanks to Starlink; expedition members keep the main Ukraine air raid app active on their phones so they know when friends or family back home are in danger.

But there are things they carry with them that other polar researchers don’t. When Hanchuk hears the crack and deep rumble of an avalanche or one of Antarctica’s massive glaciers calving, she can’t help but be transported to the sound of missiles striking over Kyiv.

“Your brain knows it’s an avalanche,” she said, “But your body reacts to another sound.”