Aperture centriste verso Bernie Sanders e AOC [EN]

A cura di @werner58.

Brad DeLong, ex sottosegretario al Tesoro americano durante la presidenza Clinton, si autodefinisce un fiero neoliberista. La corrente centrista di cui fa parte ha dominato il partito democratico fino al 2016. Oggi, nonostante le sue idee in materia di economia non siano cambiate, ritiene che la loro fase si sia conclusa, ed esorta dalle pagine di Vox i suoi colleghi a collaborare con la nascente ala dei socialisti democratici.

Il suo ragionamento è questo: per essere efficace, una leadership centrista necessita di una controparte moderata nel partito di opposizione, con la quale negoziare politiche accettabili per entrambe le fazioni partendo da una base comune. Ma ad oggi, questa controparte semplicemente non esiste:

Barack Obama rolls into office with Mitt Romney’s health care policy, with John McCain’s climate policy, with Bill Clinton’s tax policy, and George H.W. Bush’s foreign policy. And did George H.W. Bush, did Mitt Romney, did John McCain say a single good word about anything Barack Obama ever did over the course of eight solid years? No, they fucking did not.”

De Long trova quindi molto più produttivo, anche dal punto di vista neoliberale, collaborare con i colleghi più a sinistra per rendere più realistica ed efficace la loro proposta politica, invece di sbattere ripetutamente contro il muro dell’intransigenza repubblicana.

A belief in cap and trade — rather than the carbon tax plus huge, honking public research — was both a belief that the market really ought to rule here, plus a belief that stakeholders who are producing carbon energy can be bought off with cap-and-trade: that the Koch brothers would rather be selling their carbon allowances than having to actually burn coal to produce things. Plus, a belief there were Republicans who would actually think that global warming is a menace, and be willing to argue strenuously within the Republican coalition that something needs to be done about this (…) The world appears to be more like what lefties thought it was, than what I thought it was for the last 10 or 15 years.