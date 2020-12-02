Arecibo, fine di una straordinaria avventura

Alla luce della sofferta decisione da parte della National Science Foundation di smantellare il radiotelescopio di Arecibo a causa dei gravi danneggiamenti che hanno recentemente interessato alcuni dei suoi cavi, Snannon Stirone ripercorre su Slate Magazine la storia appassionante di questo importante strumento astronomico raccontando le scoperte a esso dovute e riflettendo quindi sul suo ruolo nell’immaginario collettivo.

When I was 13, my best friend Kristen and I went to see the movie Contact. We sat slumped in the bouncy red velvet chairs of the AMC on Azusa Avenue in California—just two of us near the front of the theater. I will never forget holding a giant bucket of popcorn as the opening sequence started, the music zooming out with us through the solar system. There was Earth at night, lit up cities below, and a golden ribbon of atmosphere that contained us. How real it looked! We kept zooming out. This is what it would be like to fly through space, past Mars and the asteroid belt, past Jupiter. Jupiter! I felt my hands tingle and my grip on the popcorn loosened. This was it. Whatever this feeling was, this wonder and awe, this is the feeling I would chase.

When the movie brings us back to Earth, we meet Ellie Arroway as a curious child who bonds with her father over ham radio, enamored with the idea that humans can connect this way across great distances. She begins to take to the dials regularly, turning the knobs just so. She calls out “CQ-CQ. This is W9GFO. Come back.” It’s when she gets an answer back from a man in Pensacola, Florida, that it hits her and she asks her dad, “Could we talk to Jupiter? Or Saturn. Could we talk to Saturn?” “Mmm hmm,” he says.

Her fascination and realization that a seemingly invisible connection could become something real makes little Ellie voracious to keep listening and calling out. One day she gets frustrated she’s not finding more people “out there.” Her dad simply says to her, “Small moves, Ellie. Small moves.”

When we jump to Ellie as an adult, she’s standing outside, half-smiling, gazing out at the Arecibo telescope with quiet joy.