‘Avevano deciso di ucciderli tutti’ [EN]

Un reportage di ABCnews (contiene immagini forti, segnalate) ricostruisce gli eventi del 15 dicembre 2012, in cui durante un raid le forze speciali australiane (SAS) uccisero a sangue freddo 11 civili afghani disarmati. L’articolo riporta testimonianze dirette dei testimoni afghani presenti durante il raid, la risposta degli ufficiali australiani coinvolti e le misure disciplinari prese di conseguenza. Si tratta del più grave episodio che abbia coinvolto forze SAS durante la Guerra in Afghanistan.

“He told me from his perspective what happened, which was that the patrol commander had accidentally shot one of this group of farmers,” the officer said.

“And then they made the decision that they couldn’t leave anyone behind to tell [what happened].

“So, they decided to kill all of them.

“And he described the fact that there was a very young person, about 13 or 14, there.

“He described shooting someone as they hid within the tractor wheel, cowering.

“I can’t remember if that was the 14-year-old … I believe he said he shot more than one, but I can’t remember the exact details.

“Honestly, it just sounded like a bit of a spree.”