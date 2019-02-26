Avvistata l’ape più grande del mondo, ritenuta estinta [EN+IT]

A cura di @Anna.

Npr riporta la notizia dell’avvistamento di un esemplare di ape di Wallace, la più grande oggi esistente. L’ultimo esemplare era stato visto nel 1981.

The breakthrough find came on the final day of a five-day trip to Indonesia’s North Moluccas islands. Bolt’s visit to Indonesia came as part of Global Wildlife Conservation’s Search for Lost Species program. Others on the trip included Princeton University entomologist Eli Wyman; Simon Robson, a biology professor at the University of Sydney in Australia; and Glen Chilton, a professor at Saint Mary’s University in Canada.