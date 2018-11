Benzina sul fuoco: il problema dell’olio di palma in Indonesia [EN]

A cura di @Humu.

In un lungo articolo sul New York Times (link alternativo), Abrahm Lustgarten racconta di come la decisione degli Stati Uniti nel 2007 di incentivare i bio carburanti, nel tentativo di ridurre le emissioni di anidride carbonica dovuta al trasporto su ruota, si stia rivelando fallimentare e controproducente.

The law had a profound effect. Biodiesel production in the United States would jump from 250 million gallons in 2006 to more than 1.5 billion gallons in 2016. Imports of biodiesel to the United States surged from near zero to more than 100 million gallons a month. As fuel markets snatched up every ounce of domestic soy oil to meet the American fuel mandate, the food industry also replaced the soy it had used with something cheaper and just as good: palm oil, largely from Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the sources of nearly 90 percent of the global supply. Lawmakers never anticipated that their well-intentioned plan — to help the climate by helping American farmers — might instead transform Indonesia and present one of the greatest threats to the planet’s tropical rain forests. But as Indonesian palm oil began to flood Western markets, that is exactly what began to happen.