Buoni confini fanno buona politica [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di Foreign Affairs (link alternativo) afferma che dietro l’ascesa dei populismi occidentali non ci sarebbero preoccupazioni di carattere economico, ma identitarie: la perdita di consenso delle sinistre europee sarebbe quindi dovuta al mancato occuparsi della questione tra la relativa base, costituita dalla classe lavoratrice più sensibile al tema.

The rise of populism stems, first and foremost, from ethnocultural anxiety. Members of the majority populations of the West fear an erosion of the connection between their communities of shared ancestry and their perceived homelands: consider ethnic Germans who feel that their country is becoming “un-German.” The Western establishment, however, has convinced itself that populist voters are those left behind by globalization—struggling members of the white working class who resent wealthy, cosmopolitan elites and long for the days of well-paying factory jobs and lifetime employment. This is a comforting illusion for mainstream parties, since it means that traditional economic policies, such as redistribution and job growth, would be sufficient to restore the status quo ante.