Can John Rawls Save Democracy?

Il filosofo ed economista britannico Daniel Chandler discute su Jacobin di come le idee di John Rawls possono tornare di attualità oggi. Rawls fu un filosofo statunitense, noto soprattutto per i suoi studi sulla giustizia. La sua idea più nota è quella del “velo d’ignoranza”, un esperimento mentale che richiede di ipotizzare una società giusta, senza sapere però in anticipo che posizione ricopriremo in essa. Rawls pensava che in quest’ottica si potesse legittimare la tutela delle libertà individuali, e che le uniche disuguaglianze economiche che si potessero giustificare fossero quelle che, in ultima analisi, andavano davvero a beneficio di tutti e non di pochi.

Secondo Chandler, che ha scritto un libro su Rawls, le sue idee permettono di superare la crisi della liberaldemocrazia che vediamo oggi, e di combattere l’autoritarismo tenendo assieme la tutela della libertà con la ricerca dell’uguaglianza e del benessere diffuso.

As the title of my book suggests, a just society needs to recognize the importance of freedom and equality, and Rawls’s principles are a way of working out how these values can fit together: which freedoms matter most, and how much and what kind of equality we should be aiming for. While liberal freedoms give us the space to pursue our own ideas about how we want to live, the value of those freedoms and the extent to which we can pursue our dreams depends in large part on our access to material resources. Any serious political philosophy must take both into account.

Non si tratta solo di petizioni di principio: per attuare il programma rawlsiano, Chandler propone alcune soluzioni concrete, come finanziare i partiti attraverso voucher personali di uguale valore per tutti (in modo da ridurre l’influenza politica dei più ricchi), o la cogestione delle grandi aziende. Si tratta comunque di tornare ad avere una prospettiva di ampio respiro, intellettualmente coerente, che possa ispirare i partiti progressisti di massa.