Chiamarsi francesi

A cura di @Werner58.

Le recenti polemiche sull’insistenza di alcuni (americani) nel vedere la nazionale di calcio francese come “africana”, e la reazione indignata dei francesi abituati a sentire questo tipo di discorso dai lepenisti, rimarcano quanto sia discutibile il corretto modi in cui approcciarsi alla “identità” nazionale ed etnica. La posizione francese viene riassunta da Benjamin Haddad, ricercatore in scienze politiche all’Hudson Institute.

Explaining away this debate as just cultural differences between the United States and France would mean implying the argument has some validity in the American context. It doesn’t. Even here, it is, as they say, “problematic.” If we restrict it to sports, let’s try this counterfactual: Would anyone have dared call the American Olympic basketball team “African” after its 1992 triumph? Perhaps some might try today, but that only serves to underline the silliness of our times.