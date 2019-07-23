Ci sono sempre meno avvistamenti di UFO [EN]

A cura di @Ercole Bazzicaluva.

In questi giorni di celebrazioni per il cinquantesimo anniversario dell’Apollo 11, mentre i complottisti sono intenti a negare gli allunaggi, si pone un’altra domanda: ma che fine hanno fatto gli avvistamenti UFO? Erano un classico delle estati di una volta e grazie agli smartphone e alla possibilità, che virtualmente ogni individuo sulla terra ha, di scattare foto e riprendere video in ogni momento, avrebbero dovuto aumentare. Se vi state chiedendo perché non lo hanno fatto, un articolo su “The Guardian” prova a spiegare perché.

According to the cultural historian Stuart Walton, “Belief in UFOs is definitely in a state of decline, along with much else that could be classed as paranormal. Part of the reason is that the technology for providing documentary evidence of such matters is now widely available to everybody with a smartphone, and such purported evidence as there is on YouTube looks extremely threadbare.”

He adds: “It isn’t so much that belief can exist without proof; it’s that it must emphatically avoid proof to remain belief. We are in the process, paradoxically, of proving a negative hypothesis with UFOs: there never was any such thing.”