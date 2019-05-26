Come il Brexit Party è stato costruito sul modello italiano [EN]

A cura di @Ergosfera.

Nigel Garage si incontrò nel 2015 a Milano con Gianroberto Cassaleggio e un articolo del Guardian parte da quell’incontro per raccontare la creazione del Brexit Party.

The Milan meeting represented a surprising new alignment in European politics – between Farage’s blokey nationalism and the digitally savvy direct democracy of the ostensibly left-leaning Five Star Movement. Over the next four years, Farage would apply the lessons he learned from Casaleggio first to the Brexit referendum and then to a new party of his own, pursuing his own political goals under the guise of direct democracy. Although Casaleggio died of brain cancer in 2016, his son, Davide, and Grillo continued to steer the Five Star Movement towards the populist right, pushing eurosceptic messages about sovereignty and immigration. Today, Five Star is the largest party in the Italian parliament and governs in an alliance with the far-right Lega party.