Come riformare i giganti tecnologici

A cura di @zupperboy.

La candidata alle presidenziali 2020 Elizabeth Warren espone su Medium il suo piano riguardante Google, Amazon e Facebook. Contrastando i monopoli di quelle che saranno considerate piattaforme strutturali e favorendo la competizione.

As these companies have grown larger and more powerful, they have used their resources and control over the way we use the Internet to squash small businesses and innovation, and substitute their own financial interests for the broader interests of the American people. To restore the balance of power in our democracy, to promote competition, and to ensure that the next generation of technology innovation is as vibrant as the last, it’s time to break up our biggest tech companies.