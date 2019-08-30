Come si è arrivati allo sparo durante le proteste di Hong Kong

Un articolo della BBC ricostruisce gli eventi che hanno condotto agli scontri di settimana scorsa a Hong Kong.

A political crisis has raged in Hong Kong through the summer and protest has spread to almost every corner of the territory – from suburban housing estates to neon shopping districts. It has, at times, spilled over into violent clashes.

The protest on Sunday 25 August, in the working-class district of Tsuen Wan, came after the first full week without incident since June. Some had hoped that the worst of the violence was over.

It did flare up, though, and with a new level of intensity. A warning shot was fired by a police officer – the first time a live round has been used since the demonstrations broke out in June. Also for the first time, water cannon made an appearance. And a 12-year-old was among dozens arrested – the youngest detained to date.

All of this has created a new sense of foreboding.

This is the story of one evening in Hong Kong.