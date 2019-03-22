Cosa dire per dare conforto a chi sta morendo [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

La scrittrice Jenny Harrington racconta come ha affrontato il tremendo compito di comunicare al figlio di 8 anni, malato di leucemia, che la sua vita stava per finire in breve tempo.

I had to find impossible words — words that would bridge the gap between life and death … Three phrases welled up that became a touchstone for us in the days that followed. I call them “three magic phrases to comfort a dying person” now.