Dalla parte della mummia

Nei musei di tutto il mondo, è relativamente comune trovare mummie egizie (o resti umani provenienti da altre altre culture del passato), esposte ai visitatori. Ma è giusto? Lo accetteremmo, se ad essere esposto dietro una teca fosse il nostro cadavere, o quello di qualcuno che conosciamo?

“Do mummified human remains belong in an art museum? He’s not an art object. He’s a human being” (…) In choosing how to display mummies, whose voice counts: The perceived wishes of the ancients? Modern Egyptians? Scientists and scholars? Or museum patrons?

Atlas Obscura espone il dibattito sul tema, che è tornato in auge dopo che i recenti dibattiti sul razzismo hanno riproposto i problemi legati al rapporto fra culture diverse e all’eredità del colonialismo. Come riporta una curatrice che ha passato molto tempo lavorando su una mummia:

“I spent a lot of time with just her,” Balachandran said, and developed “a personal relationship with a human being, with a person.” As a result, she said that her feelings about public exposure of the mummy have evolved. (…) Before the pandemic closed the museum, “people used to come in and take selfies of her, right? And I would say, ‘You know what, she doesn’t give you her consent to be photographed. So you can’t do that.’”

Altri, però, difendono l’idea che l’esposizione delle mummie possa essere fatta con rispetto, e servire a istruire il pubblico. Alcuni pensano addirittura che, togliendole dai musei, noi stiamo in realtà proiettando le nostre idee sugli Antichi Egizi, che magari avrebbero considerato la questione da un punto di vista diverso. Tra questi, Mimi Leveque, una conservatrice che si è occupata di più di 40 mummie:

“From the point of view of the person who was excavated, what they wanted was to have their personality remembered, their name repeated,” she said. “The ancient Egyptians said that if your name is remembered, even if your body doesn’t make it, you will have an eternity.” In that light, where better for a mummy to end up, she suggested, than in a museum?

Un’idea che però è giudicata un po’ ingenua da altri studiosi:

Abd el Gawad suggests that at least some of the wishes of the ancients are known, and not open for interpretation. There are very clear instructions on what ancient Egyptians wanted to happen to their bodies after death, she said, “and that doesn’t include unwrapping mummies or displaying mummies out of the coffin.”

Immagine da Pixabay