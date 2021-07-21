Dare un marchio alla sinistra USA. AOC si affaccia al commercio.

Reuters pubblica la notizia che Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rappresentante al Congresso USA che si definisce socialdemocratica, ha creato una attività commerciale online per vendere prodotti legati alla sua attività politica.

Un commentatore conservatore la accusa di usare il capitalismo per spingere il socialismo.

Branding the U.S. left: @AOC makes a push into political merchandise https://t.co/ZgyI18ksHq

using capitalism to push socialism

AOC replica che il commercio non è capitalismo.

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism.

Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.

But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021