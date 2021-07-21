stiamo tranquilli…

Dare un marchio alla sinistra USA. AOC si affaccia al commercio.

Dare un marchio alla sinistra USA. AOC si affaccia al commercio.

21 Lug 2021 di Perodatrent0 commenti

Reuters pubblica la notizia che Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rappresentante al Congresso USA che si definisce socialdemocratica, ha creato una attività commerciale online per vendere prodotti legati alla sua attività politica.

Un commentatore conservatore la accusa di usare il capitalismo per spingere il socialismo.

AOC replica che il commercio non è capitalismo.

Negli scambi su Twitter interessanti commenti su come alcune persone vedono i rapporti economici o i rapporti di classe.

 

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.