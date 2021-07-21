Dare un marchio alla sinistra USA. AOC si affaccia al commercio.

Reuters pubblica la notizia che Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rappresentante al Congresso USA che si definisce socialdemocratica, ha creato una attività commerciale online per vendere prodotti legati alla sua attività politica.
Un commentatore conservatore la accusa di usare il capitalismo per spingere il socialismo.
using capitalism to push socialism
Branding the U.S. left: @AOC makes a push into political merchandisehttps://t.co/ZgyI18ksHq
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 19, 2021
AOC replica che il commercio non è capitalismo.
Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism.
Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.
But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021
Negli scambi su Twitter interessanti commenti su come alcune persone vedono i rapporti economici o i rapporti di classe.
