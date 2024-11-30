Do spiders dream like humans do?

In the middle of the pandemic, I was forced to be at home, and that’s when I found Evarcha. And they were rather big, easy to find. So I caught a bunch of them and I put them on the windowsill. And then one night I was just quickly glancing into the boxes and all of them was hanging like Christmas decorations suspended on a silk thread from the lid.

Questo comportamento dei ragni salterini (jumping spiders, o salticidi alle cene di gala) ha attirato l’attenzione di Daniela Rößler, ricercatrice all’Università di Costanza e affiliata al Max Plank institute.

Tutti sanno che i ragni hanno otto occhi, oltre che otto zampe, ma non tutti i ragni fanno affidamento sulla vista — anzi, i ragni che classicamente stanno in mezzo alla loro tela, aspettando che l’insettone ci finisca dentro, hanno un sistema visivo molto ridotto e non ci fanno gran che affidamento. I ragni salterini, più formalmente i salticidi, invece non solo utilizzano la vista come prima fonte di informazioni sul mondo circostante, ma dispongono anche di uno degli apparati visivi più sviluppati e complessi del regno animale. Per questo sono molto studiati.

Il sonno ed i comportamenti simili al sonno sono estremamente diffusi nel regno animale (anzi, sono di fatto universali): viene osservato negli invertebrati marini ed in tutti gli animali terrestri; sostiene Rößler:

So sleep is incredibly important and super universal. And that includes animals like jellyfish which has not really a brain. But the truth is really is so far lacking an understanding of sleep evolution and where it originated and how the components of sleep evolved.

Ovviamente una cosa è ridurre i propri livelli di attività e un’altra è avere una fase dormiente complessa come quella dei primati ed altri animali molto encefalizzati, per esempio con delle fasi di sonno REM. La ricercatrice sostiene che i ragni esibiscono un comportamento compatibile con questa fase del sonno. Dal suo sito:

While filming adult jumping spiders throughout the night in the hanging position (see research below), we discovered that they experience phases of twitching and muscle atonia. Muscle atonia is characterized by curling of the legs towards the sternum likely as a result of pressure loss due to muscle atonia in the prosoma. During these phases, which happened in regular intervals and with robust durations, we further noticed twtiches of limbs, spinnerets and abdomen that seemed rather uncontrolled, resembling REM states in other animals. We then filmed newly emerged spiderlings, which are temporarily translucent and thus allowed us to directly observe their eyes, that is their retinal tubes. Incredibly, all phases of twitching and/or leg curling were accompanied by retinal movements. This provides the first evidence of an REM sleep-like state in a terrestrial arthropod and we are beyond excited.

Nell’intervista video concessa a Scientific American, Rößler paragona queste fasi del sonno dei ragni, con spasmi muscolari più o meno incontrollati, ai sogni di gatti e cani.

Naturalmente, provare che si tratta di sonno REM è molto meno banale di notare le somiglianze tra diverse specie, fa notare la ricercatrice. Una delle caratteristiche del sonno REM è la difficoltà nello svegliare il dormiente rispetto ad altre fasi del sonno. Un primo test dell’ipotesi è stato fatto su dei ragni che tessono la tela:

We see the leg curling behavior in orb web spiders. So we went out in the field and tested whether there are times where they are less responsive. So we went with a sound stimulus that is actually the wing beat frequency of wasps and bees. So the nice thing about this stimulus with common orb web spider Arenus diadimatus is that it will robustly display an anti-predator signal and what we see is that during the night when they’re immobile, they need much higher stimulus to wake up and react at the same time.

Il team si è quindi concentrato su una particolare specie di ragno salterino, la Portia, che ha la peculiarità di essere tra le più grandi e, soprattutto, di specializzarsi nella caccia ad altri ragni; ma non solo: Portia adatta la sua strategia di caccia a seconda del ragno che vuole mangiarsi, cosa che suggerisce che questa specie possieda delle capacità cognitive considerevolmente avanzate. Il metodo utilizzato è ancora quello dell’altoparlante che emette una frequenza uguale al ronzio delle vespe.

So we make them fall asleep in little vials, and then we put them on top of the speaker, and we watch them and wait until they show one of those REM like behaviors before we apply the stimulus. You can just see the moment when the spider senses the stimulus and starts to move the grid, just starting this line of research and then putting the pieces together.

Rößler conclude riflettendo su come, fino a poco tempo fa, si considerava il sonno REM una prerogativa dei primati e poche altre specie, mentre adesso le evidenze suggeriscono che al club vadano aggiunti anche i ragni.