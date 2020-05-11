È morto all’età di 92 anni l’attore Jerry Stiller, padre dell’attore e regista Ben Stiller. Ad annunciarne la morte è stato il figlio sui social network, spiegando che il padre, nato a New York l’8 giugno del 1927, è morto
Continua a leggere: È morto l’attore Jerry Stiller, padre di Ben Stiller: aveva 92 anni
Fonte: il Post Cultura
È morto l’attore Jerry Stiller, padre di Ben Stiller: aveva 92 anni
11 Mag 2020 • 0 commenti
È morto all’età di 92 anni l’attore Jerry Stiller, padre dell’attore e regista Ben Stiller. Ad annunciarne la morte è stato il figlio sui social network, spiegando che il padre, nato a New York l’8 giugno del 1927, è morto
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.