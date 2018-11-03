E se fossero poveri e classe media a beneficiare più di tutti della crescita economica? [EN]

A cura di @Billy Pilgrim (modificato).

Sin dalla sua pubblicazione nel 2013, il best-seller di Thomas Piketty, Capital in the Twenty-First Century, ha diviso economisti e opinione pubblica. Con il passare del tempo, diversi paper (raccolti e sistematizzati da Robert Kirby) hanno messo in luce le carenze metodologiche nel lavoro dell’economista francese, che hanno portato alcuni a mettere in dubbio l’assunto principale sulla diseguaglianza nella distribuzione dei redditi in Occidente negli ultimi 250 anni.

Più di recente, con un articolo su Medium, Russ Roberts ha messo insieme una serie di ricerche che contestano a Piketty l’utilizzo di dati “fuorvianti”. In particolare, si pone l’accento sul fatto che molti degli studi che giungono a conclusioni pessimistiche sulla distribuzione dei redditi considerano il reddito mediano un determinato quintile/decile di una popolazione in un anno e lo raffrontano con quello dello stesso quintile/decile in un altro anno. Se non ci sono differenze, si arriva alla conclusione che i redditi non sono cresciuti.

Ma, come argomentato da Roberts, questo approccio non tiene conto dei movimenti delle persone nel tempo da un quintile all’altro. Gli studi basati su panel, che tengono traccia dell’evoluzione di singoli individui, anziché dei quintili, raccontano un’altra storia:

The biggest problem with the pessimistic studies is that they rarely follow the same people to see how they do over time. Instead, they rely on a snapshot at two points in time. So for example, researchers look at the median income of the middle quintile in 1975 and compare that to the median income of the median quintile in 2014, say. When they find little or no change, they conclude that the average American is making no progress.

But the people in the snapshots are not the same people. These snapshots fail to correct for changes in the composition of workers and changes in household structure that distort the measurement of economic progress. There is immigration. There are large changes in the marriage rate over the period being examined. And there is economic mobility as people move up and down the economic ladder as their luck and opportunities fluctuate.

Studies that use panel data — data that is generated from following the same people over time — consistently find that the largest gains over time accrue to the poorest workers and that the richest workers get very little of the gains. This is true in survey data. It is true in data gathered from tax returns.