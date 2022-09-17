Ancient Nautilus, Uncertain Future [EN]

Su Hakai Magazine si analizzano le prospettive di sopravvivenza di un’antichissima creatura marina che sinora ha passato indenne le 5 grandi estinzioni di massa e che da sempre ha toccato la nostra immaginazione per il suo aspetto e per la sua bellezza.

At the same time, human desire for the animals’ beautiful mother-of-pearl shell has led to overfishing in some parts of their tropical Pacific home. “It’s the nautilus’s bad luck that it’s got this beautiful symmetry,” says Ward. Their shells can go for US $1,000 on eBay. Between 2005 and 2014, trade data collected by the US Fish and Wildlife Service indicated that more than 100,000 whole nautilus shells and 800,000 parts were imported into the United States alone.