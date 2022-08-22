The Controversial Plan to Unleash the Mississippi [EN]

Il Delta del fiume Mississippi, uno dei più grandi del mondo, dopo più di tre secoli di opere di arginatura (e più recentemente dopo le estrazioni di idrocarburi e l’innalzamento globale degli oceani) ha perso molto della sua naturale capacità di rigenerazione del suolo paludoso a sud di New Orleans, con conseguenze preoccupanti per il futuro della Lousiana.

Su Hakai Magazine si parla delle soluzioni che si vogliono tentare e dei motivi per cui le comunità e le attività locali spesso vi si oppongono.

Now, the state government wants to open a gap in the levee to divert some of the river’s muddy water back into the marshes, allowing the river to resume its old task of construction. […] The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion—which is named for Barataria Bay, where the released river water will build a new “sub-delta”—has been under discussion for years, but now, on the eve of destruction, it’s come under a firestorm of criticism from shrimpers worried about their livelihood; from homeowners concerned about flooding; and from environmentalists dismayed at the potential loss of bottlenose dolphins, a federally protected species. The diversion is intended to build new marshland, but it’s sometimes depicted as the latest assault on the region’s rural communities—which, according to critics, are about to be sacrificed again for the sake of nearby urban New Orleans.