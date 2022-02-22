Esodo da Hong Kong

David Gura su NPR parla dei cittadini di Hong Kong che hanno deciso di lasciare per sempre la città.

Hong Kong, like mainland China, has imposed severe restrictions in a bid to stamp out infections through the pandemic. Yet despite these actions, the city is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Currently, there are no direct flights from the U.S., and Hong Kong residents who travel abroad must quarantine in designated hotels for two weeks when they return, at their own expense.

Hong Kong has also imposed a number of ever-shifting restrictions on social gatherings.

Tranbarger decided he had enough.

So last summer, at the tail end of a two-month trip to the U.S., he decided not to go back to Hong Kong.