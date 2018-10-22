Francis Fukuyama: il socialismo deve tornare [EN]

A cura di @Quantus.

Il New Statesman ha intervistato il politologo Francis Fukuyama, famoso per il saggio La fine della Storia e l’ultimo uomo, su quanto c’è di vero nel pensiero di Karl Marx, le alternative alla democrazia liberale, la prospettiva di una guerra tra USA e Cina e il valore di politiche ridistributive.

“If you mean redistributive programmes that try to redress this big imbalance in both incomes and wealth that has emerged then, yes, I think not only can it come back, it ought to come back. This extended period, which started with Reagan and Thatcher, in which a certain set of ideas about the benefits of unregulated markets took hold, in many ways it’s had a disastrous effect.