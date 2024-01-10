g/audio gennaio 2024

Eccoci, è gennaio. Si è dunque inaspettatamente chiuso il 2023. Abbiamo scartato il regalo è incredibilmente è comparso il 2024, chi l’avrebbe mai detto. Questo post si divide pertanto in due, tra passato e futuro.
DIE GROSSE CLASSIFICONE 2023!
Nel post del mese scorso non avete trovato alcun riferimento ai best of dell’anno passato, perché pensavo valesse la pena aspettare che l’anno si chiudesse davvero. In un bel post Onda Rock spiega però perché le classifiche escano già a inizio dicembre, e in generale come funzionano le Top of the Year delle varie riviste cartacee e online. Sempre nello stesso post trovate le principali liste mondiali (Pitchfork, NME, Rolling Stones…). Trovate qui la classifica per quanto riguarda il mercato italiano. Qui di seguito invece facciamo un simpatico giochino: quali erano i best album nei decenni passati?
BEST 2023 (METACRITIC)
- Amaarae – Fountain Baby
- Jaimie Branch – Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die
- Caroline Polachek – Desire, I want to turn into you
BEST 2013 (ROLLING STONES)
- Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the city
- Kanye West – Yeezus
- Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
BEST 2003 (PITCHFORK)
- The Rapture – Echoes
- The Books – The lemon of Pink
- Sufjan Stevens – Greetings from Michigan: The Great Lake State
BEST 1993 (NME)
- Bjork – Debut
- Tindersticks – Tindersticks
- Suede – Suede
BEST 1983 (NME)
- Elvis Costello – Punch the clock
- Tom Waits – Swordfishtrombones
- Billy Bragg – Life’s a riot with spy vs spy
BEST 1973 (BILLBOARD, per numero di settimane in testa – LOL, manca The Dark Side of the Moon)
- Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brik Roads (8 settimane)
- No secrets – Carly Simon (5)
- Living in the material world – George Harrison (5)
- Brothers and sisters – The Allman Brothers Band (5)
BEST 1963 (UK Chart of number ones, per numero di settimane in testa)
- The Beatles – From me to you (7)
- The Beatles – I want to hold your hand (5)
- The Beatles – She loves you (4)
- Gerry and the Peacemakers – You’ll never walk alone (4) e I like it (4)
COSA ASPETTARCI DAL 2024
Qui a muzzo tutti gli artisti attesi per il 2024.
- Cocteau Tiwns
- Usher
- Idles
- Jennifer Lopez
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- MGMT
- The Libertines
- Dua Lipa
- Billie Eilish
- Mahmood
- Tedua
- Brittany Howard
- Gossip
- Coldplay
- Kasabian
- Cosmo
La domanda per questa playlist di gennaio va da sé: quali album del 2023 porterete con voi nel 2024? E chi state attendendo quest’anno?
