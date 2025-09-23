Gli attacchi contro i medici di base sono motivati da attese troppo lunghe e rifiuto di prescrizioni.

Il Guardian riporta i risultati di uno studio condotto in diversi paesi sugli attacchi fisici e verbali contro il personale degli ambulatori dei medici di base.

I risultati indicano che abusi e violenze fisiche sono indotti in prevalenza da lunghe attese per gli appuntamenti e dal rifiuto di prestazioni richieste dai pazienti.

The long waits patients can face to see a GP or receive other healthcare is the most common reason some become violent or abusive, according to the research, which has been published in the British Journal of General Practice. Between 31% and 73% of GP personnel questioned in previous studies identified that as the trigger for aggression.

“Unmet patient demands” – such as GPs declining to prescribe requested medicines or sick people being frustrated at the quality of their treatment – were the second commonest reason.

The research paper said “some studies took a view that actions of staff may have contributed to the violence experienced by suggesting possible causes such as inadequate staff training on professionalism, interpersonal skills, conflict management or staff attitudes”. Female, younger and less experienced staff, including receptionists, bear the brunt of the aggression, it found.