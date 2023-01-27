stiamo tranquilli…

Gli handicappati, i francesi

27 Gen 2023 di f2a0 commenti

La redazione di Le Figaro racconta un siparietto sul nuovo Manuale di stile dell’agenzia Associated Press.

Tutto nasce da un messaggio su Twitter di @APStylebook sul nuovo linguaggio da utilizzare per non deumanizzare certe categorie di persone.

Quel «i francesi» non è passato inosservato oltralpe. Molti utenti hanno schernito AP per le nuove indicazioni, compresa l’Ambasciata francese negli Stati Uniti:

La retromarcia di AP ha chiuso la scenetta. I giornalisti di AP possono continuare ad usare «i francesi», ma con giudizio:


