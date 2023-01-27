Gli handicappati, i francesi

La redazione di Le Figaro racconta un siparietto sul nuovo Manuale di stile dell’agenzia Associated Press.
Tutto nasce da un messaggio su Twitter di @APStylebook sul nuovo linguaggio da utilizzare per non deumanizzare certe categorie di persone.
We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing “the” labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant.
— APStylebook (@APStylebook) January 26, 2023
Quel «i francesi» non è passato inosservato oltralpe. Molti utenti hanno schernito AP per le nuove indicazioni, compresa l’Ambasciata francese negli Stati Uniti:
I guess this is us now… https://t.co/YFybgfI2AB pic.twitter.com/LrKvgjiw1X
— French Embassy U.S. (@franceintheus) January 26, 2023
La retromarcia di AP ha chiuso la scenetta. I giornalisti di AP possono continuare ad usare «i francesi», ma con giudizio:
The use of “the French” in this tweet by @AP was inappropriate and has caused unintended offense. An updated tweet is upcoming.
— The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2023
