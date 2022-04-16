Guerre di spie: le espulsioni di diplomatici gettano luce sullo spionaggio russo.

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che commenta il grande numero di espulsioni di diplomatici russi deciso dagli Stati europei (con le notevoli eccezioni di Cipro, Malra e Ungheria) nelle settimane dopo l’invasione dell’Ucraina.

Secondo le opinioni riportate, ci sono validi motivi che possono giustificare le espulsioni:

If you spend your time sending Twitter messages insulting the government of the host nation, if you follow the ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy undertaken by Chinese diplomats, that can fall under that definition of making you persona non grata.

D’altra parte, ci sono buone ragioni per evitare di troncare del tutto le relazioni diplomatiche:

Foreign ministries are reluctant to expel, unless the evidence is overwhelming. Diplomats naturally believe in their profession and so regard experts in situ with first hand contacts as vital to conveying accurate information about their host country back to their capital. They also reduce the risks of misunderstandings.