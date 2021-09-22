How Columbia House sold 12 CDs for as little as a penny [EN]

Business Insider ricorda una curiosa iniziativa delle case discografiche Columbia e BMG, che a metà degli anni ’90 riuscivano a offrire cd musicali al pubblico al costo di pochi penny, un modello che generò in breve tempo un giro d’affari impressionante (1,5 mld di dollari) negli Stati Uniti.

L’articolo – in realtà un breve video con trascrizione di Henry Miller, professore di economia alla New York University e specializzato nell’industria discografica – descrive il modello di business: il potenziale cliente si iscriveva ad un “club”, che gli inviava mensilmente via posta un catalogo cartaceo, dal quale poteva scegliere la selezione del mese, mediante una cartolina che andava rispedita al mittente entro 10 giorni dalla consegna. Se non lo faceva o lo faceva in ritardo, il “club” inviava comunque il CD e ne addebitava il costo, più spese di spedizione e gestione, una pratica conosciuta come “fatturazione negativa anticipata”. Una volta pagato il CD per quell’anno, però, il cliente aveva a diritto ad altri 11 album praticamente gratis, pagando solo i costi di spedizione.

Il successo di questi “club”, che arrivano a pesare circa il 15% dell’intera industria discografica americana nel 1996, era il seguente

They would license the actual master tapes and the production files for the physical media from the major music companies. And they would be able to manufacture these records at a cost of about $1.50 or so each. In many cases, inferior pressings on vinyl and CD and you wouldn’t get maybe the full lyrics and you wouldn’t get the nice inserts and stuff and even the little booklets that were included in the CD were not quite as nice as the ones that you would get in the store very often.