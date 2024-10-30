How Vintage Nike Airs Exposed a Flaw in a $700 Million Carbon Market

Ben Elgin su Bloomberg parla della curiosa intersezione tra scarpe da ginnastica e riscaldamento globale.

Nike executives made a startling discovery in the early 1990s.

The gas pumped into the soles of the Nike Air series of athletic shoes created an exceptionally resilient cushion. But the large, tightly-linked molecules of sulfur hexafluoride also make it the planet’s most powerful greenhouse gas — 24,300-times more potent than carbon dioxide. Air Jordans and Nike Inc.’s other popular shoes, it turns out, were overheating the planet as much as half the cars in its home state of Oregon.