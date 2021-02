L’emergenza-coronavirus-8-10-febbraio-2021

di Layla

Questo articolo di opinion su Nature spiega perché ci dovremmo attenere alle indicazioni attuali sui vaccini e non cambiare dosi/calendari fuori da quelli approvati dalle agenzie regolatorie:

The global toll from COVID-19 has surpassed the grim milestone of 2 million deaths. Over one fifth of these deaths have occurred in the USA, with the highest per-capita mortality rate being in the UK. While these troubling statistics justify rapid action to vaccinate as many people as possible, deviating from a data-driven, clinically validated vaccine regimen is a risky approach that could derail current vaccination efforts, undermine public confidence in the vaccines and result in unintended long-term untoward consequences. Vaccination policies firmly grounded in scientific evidence must remain the mainstay of the global COVID-19 exit strategy.