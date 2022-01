I benefici a lungo termine del protocollo di Montreal [EN]

Un articolo di Scientific American parla dei benefici a lungo termine del protocollo di Montreal, l’accordo internazionale che ha messo al bando vari composti responsabili per la formazione del buco dell’ozono.

A global treaty curbing chemicals that destroy the ozone layer could prevent 443 million cases of skin cancer and 63 million incidents of vision damage that might have required cataract surgery by the end of this century, according to a new study.

“What is eye-popping is what would have happened by the end of this century if not for the Montreal Protocol,” noted Lee-Taylor, who said the treaty and its amendments have contributed “broad global benefits.”