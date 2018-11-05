I conservatori e il Primo Emendamento: un’analisi libertaria [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Pippero.

Qualche tempo fa un articolo di Adam Liptak per il NYT (segnalato anche su Hookii) denunciava l’appropriazione del Primo Emendamento da parte dei conservatori americani, che lo userebbero in chiave distorsiva.

Pochi giorni dopo, l’articolo è stato pesantemente contestato su Quillette da Larry Singer, il quale sottolinea come non si possa far passare un’interpretazione rigorosa del Primo Emendamento per un argomento “di destra”

If certain recent conservative victories have been “built on the foundation of free speech,” then apparently the problem must be with free speech; it couldn’t possibly be because left-wing lawmakers are increasingly wanting to impose their viewpoints on the populace by law. As absurd as it sounds, the Times article really does advance the view that, since those conservative victories are rooted in free speech, there must be something wrong with free speech itself.