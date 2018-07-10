La libertà di parola è la nuova arma della destra? [EN]

A cura di @Ebroin.

Un recente articolo del New York Times segnala un profondo cambio di mentalità fra i giuristi americani riguardo al Primo Emendamento, che vieta al Congresso di approvare qualsiasi legge che limiti la libertà di parola, la libertà di riunione e la libertà di stampa, oppure favorisca una religione rispetto a un’altra.

Negli ultimi decenni, la Corte Suprema americana ha spesso usato il Primo Emendamento per promuovere istanze di destra, mentre molti costituzionalisti di sinistra hanno iniziato a esprimere riserve sulla compatibilità fra la libertà di parola e la causa progressista.

Ad esempio, Louis Michael Seidman ha affermato:

When I was younger, I had more of the standard liberal view of civil liberties, and I’ve gradually changed my mind about it. What I have come to see is that it’s a mistake to think of free speech as an effective means to accomplish a more just society.

Un suo recente articolo per la Columbia Law Review si intitola Can Free Speech Be Progressive? e non ha dubbi: “The answer is no”.

Seidman scrive che

Instead of providing a shield for the powerless, the First Amendment became a sword used by people at the apex of the American hierarchy of power. Among its victims: proponents of campaign finance reform, opponents of cigarette addiction, the L.B.G.T.Q. community, labor unions, animal rights advocates, environmentalists, targets of hate speech and abortion providers.

Un’altra importante voce critica è Catharine A. MacKinnon, che scrive in un suo recente libro:

Once a defense of the powerless, the First Amendment over the last hundred years has mainly become a weapon of the powerful. Legally, what was, toward the beginning of the 20th century, a shield for radicals, artists and activists, socialists and pacifists, the excluded and the dispossessed, has become a sword for authoritarians, racists and misogynists, Nazis and Klansmen, pornographers and corporations buying elections.

D’altro canto, la maggioranza di destra della Corte Suprema ha usato il Primo Emendamento per difendere il diritto delle aziende a non fornire determinate informazioni e a partecipare tramite donazioni alla vita politica. Di recente, ha stabilito che un pasticciere ha il diritto di non fare una torta per un matrimonio gay e che le cliniche contrarie all’aborto hanno il diritto di non informare i pazienti sulle procedure per ottenerlo. Qualche giorno fa, ha assestato un duro colpo ai sindacati, stabilendo sulla base del Primo Emendamento che non possono incassare una quota dai non iscritti per le contrattazioni collettive.

Il giudice conservatore Samuel A. Alito Jr., motivando quest’ultima sentenza, ha scritto:

Compelling individuals to mouth support for views they find objectionable violates that cardinal constitutional command, and in most contexts, any such effort would be universally condemned. Suppose, for example, that the State of Illinois required all residents to sign a document expressing support for a particular set of positions on controversial public issues — say, the platform of one of the major political parties. No one, we trust, would seriously argue that the First Amendment permits this.

